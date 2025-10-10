Bullying may have led to Detroit school stabbing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A stabbing at Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit earlier this week has revealed troubling details about both security lapses and ongoing bullying issues that may have contributed to the violence.

Sources within the district say accusations of bullying led up to the stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday morning. The attack has highlighted concerns from parents who claim their complaints about bullying were dismissed by school staff.

"No one wants to be bothered with the situation when we as parents bring it to the staff at the schools, you know, 'what are you going to do about the bullying?'" said Roslyn McGraw, whose daughter attends the school and knows the students involved in the stabbing. "'Well, we gotta see,' or whatever, 'We gotta talk about it.' They sweep it under the rug until somebody gets hurt."

McGraw said she received a cold response when she previously raised bullying concerns with school officials.

"It's sad because they totally disregarded it when I brought it up to them. They was looking at me like I didn't know what I was talking about," McGraw said.

Security Breakdown Enabled Attack

A Detroit Public Schools Community District spokesperson said the stabbing occurred when the teen suspect arrived at Gompers with her mother, who brought a knife to the school building. While the weapon triggered a metal detector, district officials say the school security guard failed to search the woman. The mother later gave the knife to her daughter, who used it to stab the victim.

"She was stabbed in her head, arm, back, her wrist area and then she was cut from her back to her face," the victim's mother Jazlyn Morgan said, describing the extent of her daughter's injuries.

Morgan told 7 News Detroit the violence stemmed from an altercation between her daughter and the other student that took place on Monday. She is now planning legal action against DPSCD over the security failures that enabled the attack.

"So, it was like how did ya'll let this happen? Why didn't you search her?" Morgan said. "What if it was a gun? If you didn't search and that was a knife, just imagine if it was a gun that she brought in."

Investigation and Response

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing the case to determine what charges the young stabbing suspect and her mother could face.

In response to the incident, community stakeholders are planning to reset the tone at the school by greeting students when they return for the first time since the stabbing on Monday morning.

