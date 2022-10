DETROIT (WXYZ) — A contract bus driver for Detroit Public Schools Community District is off the job after getting in a fight with a student on a bus.

A disturbing video was shot by a 12-year-old student on the bus Tuesday. It's not clear what sparked the fight.

The district told 7 Action News Wednesday that the driver could be fired by bus contractor Trinity.

The incident is also under investigation by the Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Department.