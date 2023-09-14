Business expert analyzes UAW, Big Three negotiations hours before deadline

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A potential strike from the United Auto Workers union is now looming over the auto industry.

Contract negotiations were still underway Thursday evening between the UAW and the Detroit Big Three with just hours to spare.

UAW President Shawn Fain on Wednesday outlined the union’s strike strategy called the “Stand Up Strike.” But not every UAW worker or plant would be on strike immediately.

Union representatives say the majority of the contracts will remain in effect including terms and conditions of employment. Workers do not become at-will employees upon expiration.

Members cannot be disciplined or fired without justification as the grievance procedure remains in place.

With many questions remaining as the clock ticks down, Marick Masters, a professor at Wayne State University, joined 7 Action News Thursday evening to discuss where things stand and what could happen as the deadline nears.

"Well I think it's going to be difficult for them at this point to make an offer that is a lot more favorable than they have. They've laid a lot on the table very recently. They're still, in some cases, waiting for the union's counter-response," Marick said. "So until they see some movement on the union's part, I think it's doubtful that they'll make any further concessions at this point in time."

You can watch the full interview with Masters in the video player above.