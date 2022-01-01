Watch
Business school in Detroit to reopen in 2022 as an HBCU

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 01, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — A business school in Detroit will be reopened as Michigan’s first and only historically Black college or university.

House bills signed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design.

The Lewis College of Business operated in Detroit from 1939 until 2013 and originally received its Historically Black College and University designation in 1987. The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design has requested HBCU recognition from the state. It is expected to open in 2022 on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

“This will give countless students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to follow in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps by attending an HBCU right here in the city of Detroit,” said Katrenia L. Camp, president of the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “This is our opportunity to build pathways of opportunity for people to learn and live at their fullest potential.”

The House bills were sponsored by Rep. Joe Tate, a Detroit Democrat, and Rep. Pamela Hornberger, a Republican from Chesterfield Township.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

