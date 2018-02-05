Busy snow pattern sticks around metro Detroit for next several days

(WXYZ) - You can blame it on the groundhog if you don't like winter weather, but we have a lot packed into the first week of February.

Snow will move in from the west this evening around 9 p.m. and move out on the east side around 2 a.m.

Most areas will get 1" - 2" with the most likely areas for 2" around and south of 8 Mile Road.

Next up on the winter hit parade will be snow Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning with another 2"-3" likely. Like the snow tonight, this will be fairly light and widespread - but it will last longer so we get just a bit more.

Friday more snow is expected and that could be the biggest one of the week. That storm isn't even through forming yet so we will have a better idea in a few days of how much you will have to shovel come Saturday morning.

So, none of these little storms are going to change your world, but you better keep stretching and get some rest because you and your shovel are going to have a fairly intimate relationship for the rest of the week.