C. Cybele Raver named University of Michigan's 17th President, effective Dec. 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — C. Cybele Raver has been named the University of Michigan's 17th President, the university's Board of Regents announced on Tuesday.

The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m., to take a formal vote. Pending approval, Raver's appointment takes effect on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Raver comes to Ann Arbor after serving as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University. Since becoming Vanderbilt's chief academic officer in 2021, she helped advanced Vanderbilt's research enterprise, helping the university surpass $1 billion in annual research expenditures. She also helped launch Vanderbilt's College of Connected Computing and expanded the school's academic footprint to New York City, San Francisco, Chattanooga, Tenn., and West Palm Beach, Fla.

“It is an extraordinary honor to be considered as the University of Michigan’s 17th president at this pivotal moment in higher education,” Raver said. “Michigan’s scale and impact across research, education, economic growth, and public service are unmatched and I’m eager to build on its remarkable legacy. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni to lead Michigan forward with clarity and confidence.”

This comes after Kent Syverud, coming over from Syracuse, was named the University's 16th President in January of this year, but he stepped down in three months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Interim President Domenico Grosso will continue to lead the university through Nov. 30, and plans to work closely with Raver to guide her through the transition.

“It will be an honor to welcome Dr. Raver as the university’s next president,” Grasso said. “Michigan is a remarkable institution, and I look forward to working with her in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”