Cabin reported stolen in February recovered in Northern Michigan

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say troopers recovered a stolen cabin in northern Michigan.

The cabin was reported stolen on Feb. 7 on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township in Kalkaska County. It was found Tuesday in Orange Township.

Troopers found the cabin through investigative leads and tips from the public, they said.

Troopers said at least two suspects are being investigated for their involvement.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.