Cadillac Lodge & Downtown Detroit Markets open on Thursday: Here are the stores

The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge will return to Downtown Detroit this winter for the holiday season.

The markets and lodge provide a great place for people to shop at local businesses and hang out in a lodge-like atmosphere right in the heart of Campus Martius Park.

This year, the Downtown Detroit Markets will feature 17 pop-up vendors. They will open on Thursday, Nov. 7 and stay open through Jan. 5, 2025.

WATCH BELOW: TIMELAPSE: Detroit's Christmas tree is raised into place

TIMELAPSE: Detroit's Christmas tree is raised into place

They are funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

"The holiday season in Detroit is magical,” said Laura Grannemann, Executive Director, Gilbert Family Foundation. “Despite the cold, our community comes together to celebrate the holidays and support local businesses. We are proud to partner with Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership to once again create the Downtown Detroit Markets, contribute to the holiday spirit in Detroit and support local entrepreneurs.”

This is the seventh year the markets will be open in Downtown Detroit, and this year, each vendor will receive $1,500 in business operation support and $1,500 for post-season to access wrap-around services.

“The Downtown Detroit Markets not only add a special element to the holiday season in the city, but they are also an important annual initiative for Bedrock,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s chief operating officer. “The Markets offer a platform for hundreds of local small businesses to kickstart and expand their businesses, and year after year demonstrate Detroiters’ ingenuity, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to another successful season for all participating vendors.”

This year's market vendors include:



27th Letter Books – Community-oriented bookstore highlighting underrepresented voices.

Asher & Arnold – Children’s gift store focused on holistic family wellness.

Bags to Butterflies – Sustainable handbags handcrafted by formerly incarcerated women.

Big Mitten Linocuts – Award-winning printmaking inspired by Michigan’s natural beauty.

The Brave Wimp Society – Handmade pop art wearables celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

Conscious Living Brand – Unique crystal jewelry and creations.

Detroit Streetwear – High-end apparel celebrating Detroit’s history and future.

Jetta’s Gourmet Popcorn – Gourmet popcorn and snacks for every occasion.

FOLK – Corktown café offering curated gifts and high-quality foods and beverages.

For the Love of Cheesecake – Specialty cheesecake company known for unique flavors.

Kiloh & Co. – Detroit sports-themed apparel for female fans.

Preva Body – Organic skincare products handcrafted with plant-based ingredients.

Scentana Candle Co. – Clean-burning, non-toxic candles with a minimalist aesthetic.

Speedcult – Metal art fabrication company creating Detroit-inspired décor.

Waffle Cabin – Belgian dessert waffles with delicious toppings.

Whimsy & Wine – Detroit- and Michigan-themed wood décor and gifts.

Yarn Nerds – Hand-dyed yarn and crafting accessories for knitting enthusiasts.

At Cadillac Lodge, people can enjoy festive foods and beverages, hot cocktails and more.