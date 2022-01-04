Caesars Windsor closing Wednesday amid lockdown in Ontario

(WXYZ) — Caesars Windsor announced it is closing for a majority of January after the Ontario government announced new restrictions in the province amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The casino and hotel closed at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will stay closed through Jan. 26. All marketing programs, concerts, events, hotel and dining reservations are also canceled. Hotel guests will have to be out by 12 p.m. Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

Due to the closure, Live to Rock, scheduled on January 20, will be rescheduled to the summer of 2022 and the Alice Cooper concert on January 27 will be canceled.

The province of Ontario announced Monday the new restrictions that include closing indoor dining, a 50% capacity on retail settings, schools going remote, 50% capacity at indoor weddings, religious services, and more.