Caesars Windsor planning to resume normal operations on July 23

(WXYZ) — Caesars Windsor plans to resume operations under new provincial guidelines on July 23.

Upon reopening, reservations will not be mandatory; however, all guests will be required to register prior to entering the casino.

Due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets with plans to open more amenities as operating restrictions allow for expansion.

Subject to regulatory approval, table games will reopen on July 28 at 10 a.m.

“We are delighted to reopen Caesars Windsor and welcome back our guests,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor, in a press release. “As we reopen, the health and safety of our guests and our Team Members remain our top priority. We are optimistic for the future and look forward to providing an exciting entertainment experience for our guests.”

Caesars Windsor implemented the following enhanced cleaning, sanitization and physical distancing measures:

