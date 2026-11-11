Calder Bros. Dairy celebrates 80 years with collectible eggnog bottle

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eggnog season is underway at Calder Bros. Dairy, and this year’s collectible glass bottle celebrates a milestone for the Downriver dairy.

Calder Bros. Dairy is marking 80 years in business with a bottle design paying tribute to its original Lincoln Park location, where the company got its start in 1946.

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Calder Bros. Dairy celebrates 80 years with special 2026 eggnog bottle

At the company’s production facility in Flat Rock, the first glass bottles of the 2026 season are rolling off the line.

The seasonal bottles will be available at the Flat Rock facility, the company’s farm in Carleton and its store on Southfield Road in Lincoln Park.

Tony Geftos Calder Bros. Dairy is celebrating 80 years with a commemorative glass bottle for eggnog in 2026

That Lincoln Park store is especially significant this year. Its image appears on the commemorative bottle in recognition of the dairy’s 80th anniversary.

“We have a new one every year,” said Alyssa Prawdzik, office manager for Calder Bros. Dairy. “So it started in 2002, and so every year we have a new one. This year’s bottle is super special because we are celebrating our 80th year in business.”

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos gets a behind-the-scenes tour of the Calder Bros. Dairy production facility in Flat Rock with Officer Manager Alyssa Prawdzik

Inside the Lincoln Park store, customers were stocking up on a variety of Calder dairy products.

“So, I came for the cottage cheese today,” Fuji Makled said.

Tim Busen said he is “more of a chocolate milk person than eggnog.”

Other customers were already buying eggnog in regular containers, and some shared their preferred way to enjoy the seasonal drink.

Tony Geftos Calder Dairy is celebrating 80 years in 2026

“Put a little bit of liquor in there sometime, but it’s delicious. We love it,” Donna Hickman said.

“So, you add a little bit of rum, you know, and it’s great!” Coco Miller said.

For collectors, however, the eggnog inside is only part of the attraction.

Tony Geftos The 2026 Calder Bros. Dairy glass eggnog bottle celebrates the original location in Lincoln Park, which still operates as a store.

Prawdzik said Calder produces about 8,000 collectible glass bottles, and they often sell out before Christmas Eve.

“If you want one, you should get one early, because people get sad every year,” Prawdzik said.

This year, those bottles serve as both a holiday tradition and a tribute to the Lincoln Park location where Calder Bros. Dairy got its start 80 years ago.

