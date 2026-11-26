DETROIT, Misc. — Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left to give the Chicago Bears their first lead of the game in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday to break a first-place tie in the NFC North

The Bears (9-2) have won six straight overall.

Williams led the way, completing 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards with two touchdown passes after trailing by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter following Jahmyr Gibbs’ 70-yard run for his third score of the game.

The Lions (8-3) had won six straight, but couldn’t make a defensive stop to hold on for the win and to celebrate another amazing performance by Gibbs.

The dynamic running back had 205 yards rushing on 21 carries and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 42 yards, giving him 247 yards from scrimmage after gaining 252 yards in a game earlier this month against New England.

Injuries

Bears: TE Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter. DBs Kyler Gordon (shoulder) and Elijah Hicks (concussion) were inactive.

Lions: Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were inactive.

Up next

Bears: host Jacksonville on Dec. 6.

