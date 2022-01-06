Calhoun county woman wins $1 million after playing Michigan Lottery's Powerball

(WXYZ) — A 73-year-old Calhoun County woman has won a $1 million Powerball prize.

Alma Weimer of Battle Creek matched the five white balls – 03-25-44-53-64 – in the Dec. 11 drawing to win the $1 million prize.

She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I rarely play the Powerball game, but I saw a pop-up about the large Powerball jackpot when I logged in on the app and thought: ‘Why not?’ and purchased five tickets,” Weimer said. “When I logged on to the app the next morning, there was a pop-up telling me I won $1 million. I thought it was some sort of scam or that my account had been hacked."

The 73-year-old woman recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to donate to different charities and invest.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million for an additional dollar.

A Double Play cab aksi be added to a Powerball ticket for another $1, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.