California man charged in extensive 'tap-to-pay' identity theft scheme across metro Detroit

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - This Oct. 8, 2019 file photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. Using contactless payments for in-person retail transactions offers convenience and security benefits, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, hygiene might be the best reason yet. “Contactless” usually means tap-to-pay credit and debit cards, smartphone digital wallets or retailer apps. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with an extensive "tap-to-pay" identity theft scheme that targeted metro Detroit businesses.

According to the Northville Township Department of Public Safety, 40-year-old Jian-Wei "Juan" Li, from California, was arrested and charged after a multi-day surveillance operation.

Police say the investigation began on Nov. 11 after it was reported that an unidentified male believed to be Li had been involved in more than two dozen fraudulent tap-to-pay incidents at Meijer stores dating back to May 2025.

Investigators say Li was part of organized groups that load stolen or compromised U.S. credit card accounts into mobile payment platforms. They then use the tap-to-pay to purchase goods, including Apple devices, gift cards and other merchandise and ship them to other states or overseas.

During surveillance, investigators documented Li conducting more than 60 attempted transactions using more than 40 different card numbers across Meijer, Best Buy, Speedway, Lululemon, Macy's, Home Depot and Trader Joe's.

A search of his hotel room found large quantities of gift cards, receipts for iPad purchases and documentation of declined transactions.

He was charged with three five-year felonies for identity theft and given a $100,000 cash bond.

