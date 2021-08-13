Call Sam Scholars: Program to give away $50,000 in scholarships to Michigan students

(WXYZ) — A new program launched by The Sam Bernstein Law Firm will offer $50,000 in scholarships for Michigan students.

'Call Sam Scholars' is a scholarship program created in honor of the law firm's 50th anniversary.

Ten scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded to students who meet the eligibility requirements.

Students must be Michigan residents in their senior year of high school or students attending an accredited Michigan college, university, or vocational/technical school.

Applicants must submit a 500-word essay describing the impact their community has made in their lives and goals for higher education.

The scholarship project is being offered as a way to benefit Michigan students and their families, the law firm says.

Students can apply now through October 31.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY AND LEARN MORE ABOUT THE APPLICATION PROCESS

