Calls to Michigan gambling helpline spiked in February, 1 month after online betting began

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Calls to Michigan’s helpline for people struggling with gambling addiction spiked early this year, and researchers believe the timing is linked to the start of online gambling.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline received 563 calls about gambling addiction in February. That’s more than five times the total for the same month in 2020.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the increase followed high interest in online gambling and sports betting that launched in January.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1.800.270.7117. The service is confidential.

