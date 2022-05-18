Camp Good Grief offers local kids free grief and emotional support

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice have opened registration for Camp Good Grief, a free, one-day grief support program for children ages 8-17 who have experienced loss.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 1.

Camp Good Grief takes place on Friday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at YMCA Camp Ohiyesa located at 7300 Hickory Ridge Road in Holly.

The camp provides children with an opportunity to address their feelings, remember those they’ve lost and create lasting friendships as they explore and play on YMCA Camp Ohiyesa’s vast acres and natural woods around Fish Lake. All activities, including arts and crafts, music and pet therapy and team-building exercises will be facilitated by caring, qualified Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice grief professionals, trained volunteers, and YMCA Camp Ohiyesa staff.

Lunch and a snack are included.

Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit hom.org/camp. If you have questions, contact Wes Lawton at wlawton@hom.org or 586-263-8514 or Naomi Avril at navril@arborhospice.org or 734-794-5177.