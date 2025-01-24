Camping rates at some Michigan state parks increasing in August

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in three years, camping rates at some of Michigan's most popular sites are going up.

The increase will be between $4 and $10 a night at modern and semi-modern state park campsites depending on the location and amenities. Fees for rustic state parks and forest campgrounds will not increase.

Fees for intermittent camping and equipment storage will also change, the Department of Nature Resources said.

The DNR says the price hike reflects an increase demand for campers and will help with long-term sustainability. The DNR said the increased revenue will enhance visitor experience, upgrade amenities and help parks stay clean.

The new rates for overnight stays will start Aug. 1. The Michigan State Park Advisory Committee supported the fee adjustment on Aug. 7, 2024, the DNR said.

More information about the rate changes can be found on the DNR’s website.

