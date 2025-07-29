Camping rates at some Michigan state parks increasing starting Aug. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in three years, camping rates at some of Michigan's most popular sites are going up.

The increase will be between $4 and $10 a night at modern and semi-modern state park campsites depending on the location and amenities. Fees for rustic state parks and forest campgrounds will not increase.

Fees for intermittent camping and equipment storage will also change, the Department of Nature Resources said.

Here are the new rates:



State park modern and semi-modern campsites will increase between $4 and $10 per night (ie. $26 to $45 per night), depending on the location and available amenities, such as electrical 50-amp electrical and full hookup.

State park overnight lodging rates will be changed to a more simplified rate structure. The rates will range from $60 to $120 per night; deluxe lodging will be $160 per night.

Modern lodges (ie. bedrooms, fully furnished, full bathroom, etc.) will undergo a phased rate increase over the next two years. This will result in a nightly base rate of $236 per night for all locations by 2027. Some rates may vary due to higher occupancy.

The DNR will also establish fees for intermittent camping and equipment storage.

The DNR says the price hike reflects an increase demand for campers and will help with long-term sustainability. The DNR said the increased revenue will enhance visitor experience, upgrade amenities and help parks stay clean.

The new rates for overnight stays will start Aug. 1. The Michigan State Park Advisory Committee supported the fee adjustment on Aug. 7, 2024, the DNR said.

More information about the rate changes can be found on the DNR’s website.

