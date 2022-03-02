Campus Martius, Beacon Park to be lit up in blue and yellow to show support of Ukrainian community

(WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership announced Wednesday that it would be lighting up Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park in blue and yellow colors tonight.

The DDP says the lighting event is to show solidarity for Ukraine. The blue and yellow colors represent their flag.

“The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is showing support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian community right here in Detroit,” said Eric Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a statement. “We want the people of Ukraine to know that others are thinking of them at this tumultuous time and they are supported by the diverse melting pot that is Detroit. They are not alone.”