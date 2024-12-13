Campus Martius ice rink named best skating rink in nation by USA Today

(WXYZ) — Lace up your skates and head down to the ice rink at Campus Martius to celebrate the news: The Rink at Campus Martius Park has been named the best ice skating rink in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024.

The winners were determined by public vote.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, nearly 100,000 skaters visit The Rink annually.

“The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit offers a truly unparalleled ice-skating experience, and being named the No. 1 ice skating rink in the country is a testament to its charm,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a press release. “From enchanting holiday decorations, including a towering Christmas tree, picturesque views of the city skyline and the new CHALET 313 designed by Gardner White that overlooks The Rink, there is an undeniably special vibrant ambiance. The Rink captures the magic of Downtown Detroit during the winter season. We’re proud to provide a destination that brings people together and showcases the best of our city.”

To learn more about The Rink,click here.