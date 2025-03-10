Campus Martius Park is nominated again for Best Public Square; how you can vote

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Campus Martius Park is back in the running for Best Public Square in the United States, the Downtown Detroit Partnership announced.

For the past two years, Campus Martius has held the No. 1 spot from USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. People are being encouraged to vote to make the iconic Detroit park the winner for a third year in a row.

Previous coverage: The new and improved rink at Campus Martius Park for the 2024 holiday season

The new and improved rink at Campus Martius Park ready for the holiday season

More than 4.5 million people visit Campus Martius each year, DDP says. The park has activities, entertainment and events throughout the year that bring the community together. Some of the events held at Campus Martius include the Detroit Tree Lighting, Movie Nights in the D, beach parties and the outdoor skating rink.

In 2024, CHALET 313 opened at the park providing a two-story, glass-enclosed lounge with seating, a park and 360-degree view of downtown.

“Being voted the No. 1 public square in the country for the past two years is a true honor for Detroit and we’re excited to continue showcasing the vibrancy of Downtown Detroit,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. “Campus Martius Park is the heartbeat of the city, providing an incredible gathering place for residents and visitors year-round, and we encourage everyone to vote to help us keep this title in Detroit.”

To vote for the Best Public Square, visit USA Today’s website.

