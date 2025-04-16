Campus Martius named best public square for 3rd straight year by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Campus Martius Park has been named the top public square in the United States by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the third straight year.

The park was nominated by a team of leading experts and then voted on by the public. The Detroit Riverfront has also been named the best riverfront by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

“This win is a reflection of what makes Detroit so special,” David Cowan, the chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in a statement. “Campus Martius Park isn’t just a square – it’s the soul of the city. From everyday moments to major national events, we’re proud to keep redefining how public spaces can inspire and connect. Thanks to our amazing partners and everyone who brings this place to life year-round.”

Every year, Campus Maritus welcomes more than 4.5 million visitors with over 1,200 free, year-round activities, concerts, festivals and more.

Last year, it welcomed a record-breaking 775,000 people for the NFL Draft.