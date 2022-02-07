Canada Border Services says demonstrations affecting wait times at Ambassador Bridge

(WXYZ) — Canada Border Services tweeted Monday that demonstrations were impacting border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge. Trucker protests have been ongoing due to the country's COVID-19 mandates.
Chopper video shows trucks backed up on the bridge.
Canada Border Services is encouraging travelers to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge.
Demonstrations are affecting border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge. Travellers are encouraged to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge. Consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours. https://t.co/Hsg1rmukrH pic.twitter.com/Nb7pDxv9p6— Border Services SOR (@CanBorderSOR) February 7, 2022