Canada Border Services says demonstrations affecting wait times at Ambassador Bridge

Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 17:10:52-05

(WXYZ) — Canada Border Services tweeted Monday that demonstrations were impacting border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge. Trucker protests have been ongoing due to the country's COVID-19 mandates.

Chopper video shows trucks backed up on the bridge.

Canada Border Services is encouraging travelers to reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge.

