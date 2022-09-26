Watch Now
Canada won't require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate

Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 26, 2022
TORONTO (AP)  — The Canadian government will no longer require people to wear masks on planes. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire Sept. 30.

Transport Canada is also removing travel requirements and as of October 1 people won't have to wear masks on trains and planes.

Read the full announcement here.

