Canadian dessert chain Mr. Puffs opens first location in U.S. in Royal Oak

Canadian dessert chain Mr. Puffs has opened its first location in the United States in Royal Oak.

Located at 31971 Woodward Ave., which is at the southwest corner of Woodward and Normandy.

What are puffs? According to the company's website, they are traditional Greek doughnuts called Loukoumades.

"Loukoumades may be described as small fried balls of dough, and are typically referred to as Greek doughnuts. They are traditionally dipped in honey syrup or drizzled with honey, then sprinkled with cinnamon and sometimes chopped walnuts. Served hot and crispy on the outside, they remain moist and fluffy on the inside. Loukoumades are popular in Greece, and are frequently enjoyed during festivals and celebrations," the website reads.

The first shop opened in 2004 and has locations in much of eastern Canada.

On top of Loukoumades, Mr. Puffs sells poutine, ice cream, coffee and tea, milkshakes and more.