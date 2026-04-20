Candidates chosen for Republicans and Democrats in secretary of state & attorney general races

(WXYZ) — We now officially know who will be running for Michigan Secretary of State and Attorney General in the November 2026 election.

On Sunday, the Michigan Democratic Party gathered for its convention in Detroit, where delegates voted on their nominees for the two races. Last month, Republicans gathered in Novi for the Michigan Republican Convention, and delegates from that party selected their nominees.

The nominees are:



Anthony Forlini - Republican Secretary of State nominee

Garlin Gilchrist - Democrat Secretary of State nominee

Doug Lloyd - Republican Attorney General nominee

Eli Savitt - Democrat Attorney General nominee

Forlini is the current Macomb County clerk and Lloyd is the Eaton County prosecutor. Gilchrist is the current lieutenant governor and Savitt is the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Under Michigan law, parties nominate candidates for some statewide offices. Other offices voted on during the conventions are the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Board of Education, and members of the boards at the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

