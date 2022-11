The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 The Lodge Freeway is closed until further notice.

MDOT said the bridge has deteriorating conditions so pedestrians will be unable to walk over it.

Instead, access over M-10 is available to the north at Forest Ave. or to the south at the Selden St. pedestrian bridge.

MDOT said the Canfield bridge was scheduled to be removed in the future as part of the reconstruction of the M-10 and I-94 interchange ramps.