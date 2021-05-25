Canterbury Village offering special 'Dinos After Dark' experience for one night only

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is offering you the chance to walk with dinos - after dark - for one night ony.

On May 28, guests can walk along life-size dinosaurs and be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Animatronic dinosaurs will be illuminated to show their massive size and features; lasers and lights will be showcased throughout the stroll, along with realistic sights and sounds.

Canterbury Village warns that dinosaurs may become more active and hungrier at night, especially after working a long day at the Dino Stroll!

Limited tickets are available on sale now at $19.99 each for two sessions. Tickets are available here.

