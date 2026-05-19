Canton man dies in early morning house fire

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Canton man died in a house fire early Tuesday morning, Canton Public Safety tells us.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home in the 43000 block of Lancelot. When they got to the scene, officers made contact with two adults who had made it out of the home.

We're told that a third adult, 44, went back into the home to find a pet. He was found dead by fire personnel on the second floor of the residence.

The Canton Police Department's Fire Investigative Team, along with the Fire Marshal, are investigating the incident, including the cause of the fire.