CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Canton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Leaira Moore was last seen on Dec. 17 in Canton and possibly heading towards the Jackson area.

She was last seen wearing a blue plaid pajama shirt tied at her waist, black pants, and a green jacket.

Canton police say Moore is about 125 lbs, 5'7", and has brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.