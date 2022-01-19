Canton police search for suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap boy at bus stop

CANTON, MI (WXYZ) — Canton police are looking for a white male suspect believed to be around 30-years-old after he allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old boy at his bus stop.

According to police, the 12-year-old was at his bus stop in the 51074 block of Mott Road (College Park Mobile Homes) at around 7:20 a.m. when the male suspect, described by police as a 6 foot, thin built, clean-shaven white male with short, spiked blond hair attempted to grab the 12-year-old.

Police say the student was able to fight him off and flee the area.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. He was driving a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

