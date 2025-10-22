Canton police searching for missing man with cognitive impairment

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton are asking for help with finding a missing man with cognitive impairment.

Police said 46-year-old Gary Stevens was last seen on Monday around 8 p.m. when he walked away from his home near Lilley and Palmer roads. They say he is cognitively impaired.

Stevens is described as 6 foot and about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel shirt. It's unknown what pants he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.