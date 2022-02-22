Canton residents frustrated by the giant potholes near the Canton Center

CANTON, MI (WXYZ) — Many Canton residents are calling the stretch of road between the Canton Center and Warren terrible.

Not only are drivers frustrated by the roads but so are the people who work along the area.

All parties are desperate to see a fix.

“You’re afraid you’re going to get a flat tire, and it is just so bouncy it is crazy. The holes are huge,” John K. of Canton said.

“As you drive down the road, I mean, you gotta really watch where you are going or else there is going to be a lot of tires taken out,” Jack Deakins of Canton added.

When traffic reporter Ali Hoxie came down to the Canton Center she noticed that the roads were down to its bare bones with wiring exposed in the road.

"We had to post [a] sign up because we have seen vehicles just rolling into those potholes,” Heba Amin, an employee along the Canton Center said.

She says she's already complained twice within the last week, but received no real help.

Steve Shaya with the Wanye County Roads Department says they try to get to tips from the hotline within 24 hours, but when it came to the tips at the Canton Center he said weather got in the way.

“What happened was is that we just got off of a really bad storm here within the last few days, and a lot of the cold patch that was originally installed kind of came apart because it is a temporary fix,” he said.

Wayne County says they spend three to five million dollars on patching potholes each year, but a lot of the patching is dependent on weather.

If it's raining or snowing patchwork is delayed.