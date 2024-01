Canton Township police say one person was shot and killed outside of a home early Monday morning.

Police say it happened in the 39700 block of Koppernick Rd. Originally, police said they were conducting a death investigation.

Police later told us there was a shooting and neighbors called 911 around 12:30 a.m.

We're told the suspect is still on the loose, according to police.

Our reporter on the scene said there were shell casings on the driveway and in the road near the home.