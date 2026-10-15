Canton Township’s historic Factory building set to reopen as community hub

CANTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Henry Ford factory in Canton Township is getting new life as a community gathering space.

Watch the story from Tony Geftos in the video player below:

Inside Canton Township’s New Community Hub: The Factory

Known as “The Factory,” the building at Cherry Hill and South Ridge roads once produced auto parts as part of Ford’s manufacturing operations. After a $1.8 million renovation funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, township officials are preparing to reopen the site as a hub for recreation, arts and cultural programming, enrichment classes and private events.

A sign outside the building reflects its transformation, reading: “Established in 1944. Re-established in 2026.”

“What they've done is incredible,” said Chad Schwartzenberger, owner of nearby Wild Wolf Coffee, who has watched the project take shape.

Tony Geftos Chad Schwartzenberger, owner of Wild Wolf Coffee, calls The Factory an important resource for Canton Twp.

“These kind of spaces don't exist in a lot of places, but where they do, it's very important,” Schwartzenberger said. “Arts and culture are huge for communities, and I especially think in Canton, having places like this where people can come and bring their families is very, very important.”

The factory originally operated under Henry Ford and employed disabled World War II veterans who produced automotive parts.

Today, the 6,400-square-foot facility has been redesigned to serve the community while preserving its history. Rooms throughout the building feature names inspired by its industrial roots, including the Innovation Room, Blueprint Room and Assembly Hall.

Tony Geftos The Factory, a 1944 Henry Ford plant where disabled WWII veterans made auto parts, is about to reopen as a community event space at Cherry Hill and South Ridge Rd. in Canton Twp.

The Factory sits alongside the Arts Warehouse, another former Ford complex building that has been repurposed for community use.

“We are so excited to have that joining our arts campus here,” said Kristina Wilson, district manager for Cherry Hill.

Tony Geftos Kristina Wilson, District Manager for Cherry Hill, says The Factory will bring shared community event space to an area seeing more and more activity.

“The Factory is going to be more of a community center for this part of Canton Township,” Wilson said. “It's really a place for everyone in the community to come and gather, as well as rental opportunities.”

Community members say the building will create additional opportunities for local programming.

“There's new opportunities for kids in our community and events that we can put on, so we're excited for the addition and what comes with it,” said Carly Miller, adaptive gymnastics director at Jump-A-Rama.

Township officials say programming and events will continue to evolve based on community needs and interests.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. Tours will be available before the facility officially opens to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

