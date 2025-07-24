Capitol Park in Downtown Detroit reopens after 6 months of renovations

Capitol Park in Downtown Detroit is back open after six months of construction and renovations.

Detroit's Capitol Park reopens after renovations

The Downtown Detroit Partnership officially cut the ribbon on the reopening on Wednesday.

After the construction, the park offers an expanded lawn, vibrant gardens, a canopy of trees, green infrastructure, a renovated dog park and new lighting.

The park is located near on Griswold between State St. and Grand River.

“Since its inception, Capitol Park has continually evolved to meet the needs of its surrounding community,” DDP CEO Eric Larson said in a statement. “This revitalization adds variety to the public spaces being offered throughout downtown and enhances both aesthetics and walkability of the area. The DDP is grateful for our generous funders, supportive partners and stakeholders who helped make it all possible.”