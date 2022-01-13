Capitol Police: Michigan woman arrested with firearms in car wanted to talk to them about 1/6

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Michigan woman who said she drove to the U.S. Capitol to talk to Capitol Police about the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to USCP, the woman, identified as Kery Lynn McAttee, 58. Police said she was parked in a "no parking" zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters.

She told officers she drove there to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, and during the conversation, one of the agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in her truck. She confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle.

Police say there is no evidence she was in D.C. to do anything except to speak to police.

They recovered an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, unloaded .50 caliber muzzle-loader, a loaded .410 caliber shotgun and a pellet gun, along with ammunition.

McAttee is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transportation of a Semi-Automatic Rifle, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Misdemeanor.

