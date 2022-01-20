Car crashes into 2 Hamtramck homes during high-speed chase with police

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high-speed chase ended with a car crashing into two homes in Hamtramck on Norwalk Street near Conant Street.

Areefin Ahmed was inside doing his homework when he heard a boom.

“You know when you hear an explosion, you know from bombs and stuff,” Ahmed said.

That’s the description of what the crash sounded like from inside his home.

“I was so scared. I thought I was going to die,” he said.

Seconds later, him and his siblings peaked out the window to see what was going on.

“We saw all the police, they had their guns out, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We were hiding in the kitchen,” Ahmed said.

In home security video obtained by 7 Action News, you can see several Hamtramck police cars with their lights and sirens on.

The family told us it was a high-speed chase.

“They all had their guns out saying, ‘Put your hands up. Show us your hands,’” Ahmed said.

We reached out to the police department and they told us they can’t comment on an open investigation.

In the surveillance video, you see officers eventually put a handcuffed man in the back of a patrol car.

And now this family is left to pick up the pieces.

“They said this whole thing here is dangerous — if we can’t get it fixed, this porch might collapse on top of us. It’s not safe,” Ahmed said.

The family car is basically totaled.

During the chase, the suspect car smashed into their car that was parked outside in front of the house.

The mother who lives in this home says she doesn’t know where to start.

“That’s the only car and I’m a single parent and I take care of my children,” Dardeni Chowdury said.

The damage doesn’t end at their doorstep. Next door, the foundation of a home is destroyed.

Mohammed Ahmed just purchased this property for his mother.

“Right inside here, the car was stuck, right inside here,” he explained.

The car was towed out, but shattered glass and scattered brick remain.

“Take his license away. What if he killed someone? What if the house collapsed?” Mohammed Ahmed asked.

Ahmed is hoping the city or police department can help him when it comes to repairs. At the moment, he doesn’t have insurance on the property he just bought.

As for the family next door, they say the road ahead is a long one.

The children in the home created a GoFundMe page for their mother to help raise money for a new car.

To donate to their fundraiser, visit the GoFundMe page.

