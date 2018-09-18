Car crashes into gas pump igniting fire at Westland gas station

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a vehicle's brakes likely went out before crashing into a gas pump at a Marathon gas station in Westland Monday.

The gas station is located on Newburgh Road.

According to Sgt. Robert Wikie of the Westland Police Department, The fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.