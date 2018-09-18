Car crashes into gas pump igniting fire at Westland gas station

9:22 PM, Sep 17, 2018
11:18 PM, Sep 17, 2018

Police say a vehicle's brakes likely went out before crashing into a gas pump at a Marathon gas station in Westland Monday.

Car crashes into gas pump in Westland, ignites fire

Photo credit: Kim Littlejohn

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a vehicle's brakes likely went out before crashing into a gas pump at a Marathon gas station in Westland Monday. 

The gas station is located on Newburgh Road. 

According to Sgt. Robert Wikie of the Westland Police Department, The fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top