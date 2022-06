(WXYZ) — A car fire along westbound I-94 has shut down the highway at Telegraph in Taylor.

Video from an MDOT camera nearby shows police and fire crews on scene of the fire with cars not able to get by.

The fire is actually on westbound I-94 near Beech Daly, but cars have to get off the highway before that.

Drivers should try to exit the highway at Telegraph and then take that to Ecorse where they can get back on westbound I-94 there.