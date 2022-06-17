Car crashes into two Southfield homes after accident involving another vehicle

SOUTHFIELD MICH. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department and fire department responded to a two-car crash this morning in the area of Southfield Road and Alta Vista.

The investigation, Southfield police said in a press release, shows one of the involved vehicles being ran off the road after the initial vehicle collision.

The vehicle then slammed into two houses in the 18000 block of Alta Vista.

At the time of the incident, only one of the homes were occupied and they were not injured.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southfield police say, neither alcohol or narcotics are believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is still ongoing.