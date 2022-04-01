Car stolen in Detroit with 14-month-old in backseat; baby found safely 2 blocks away

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a young baby is safe after she was in the back of a car that was stolen on Friday morning.

The baby's mom, Dejuonai Gray, said she had her car parked on 7 Mile and as dropping her sister off at the Good Girls Factory Salon when someone got in and stole it.

Gray's 14-month-old son was in the back when the car was stolen.

She said it happened so fast. She stepped out of the car to make sure her sister got inside and settle, and when she turned around, the car was gone.

Gray said she ran after the car screaming that her baby was inside.

Police say the baby was found on the curb two blocks away. They are still searching for the stolen car and the person who stole it.