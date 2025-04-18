Car thieves using ProPads to clone key fobs and steal vehicles in West Bloomfield, police warn

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Car thefts have been rising steadily across Oakland County for years, but now West Bloomfield police say criminals are using increasingly advanced technology to get away with your vehicle, without ever needing your keys.

Police say they're using a tool called a ProPad, a legitimate locksmith device that can be used to clone key fobs and program new ones.

The warning comes after a car theft early Friday morning involving a well-known member of the community.

Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue, says she watched thieves steal her vehicle right out of her driveway around 2:30 a.m.

“I watched somebody drive off with my car,” Rinaldi told 7 News Detroit.

She said she initially thought she was hearing an Amazon delivery when a white Dodge Charger pulled up to her home.

“Then I hear my car unlock,” she said. “I’m like, ‘wait… what’s going on?’ And I see a young male, smaller build, in all black, run from that Charger to my truck. I’m yelling ‘hey!’ and then I hear a male voice from the Charger shouting ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’”

Within seconds, the suspects drove off with both the Charger and Rinaldi’s Suburban, her primary vehicle for transporting rescued dogs.

She says West Bloomfield police arrived almost immediately after, using traffic and street cameras to track the suspects’ movements.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Mong said it’s part of a troubling trend.

“We’ve had three of these in the last two weeks,” Mong said. “It’s called a ProPad.” He explained that the ProPad is designed to help locksmiths program keys, but thieves are using it to gain access to vehicles parked in driveways, often during the day, and returning later at night to drive them away.

Friday afternoon, Rinaldi’s SUV was involved in a police chase that went through Eastpointe and ended in Detroit.

Authorities say the vehicle is totaled, but suspects are now in custody.

Rinaldi says she’s just relieved the individuals responsible have been caught.

“Whether you’re at the gym, your own home, or just running into the store, take everything out of your car, lock it up, put it in the garage, whatever you gotta do,” she said.

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious, West Bloomfield police encourage you to report it. They say community tips are one of the most effective tools they have in stopping car theft rings.

