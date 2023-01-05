Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL

The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week was all too familiar to members of the hockey community.

At least five players experienced a heart-related issue in the NHL over the past 25 years.

All of them collapsed during games. All of them survived.

The NHL has updated its policies and required more robust medical support at games.

Experts say that's key and adjustments should continue to make sure medical staffs and teams are always prepared.