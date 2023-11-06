Carhartt opens pop-up store in Detroit's Cass Corridor for the holidays

Dearborn-based Carhartt is opening a pop-up store in Detroit's Cass Corridor for the Holiday season.

According to Carhartt, the location will be at 441 W. Canfield St. – Unit 6, which is between Third Man Records and Shinola along Canfield between Cass and 2nd Ave.

This is the second Carhartt-owned store in Detroit, joining the flagship store a few blocks away at 5800 Cass Ave.

“Detroit has been Carhartt’s home for more than 130 years and we’re thrilled to provide the hardworking people of the Motor City with another option to find our durable and functional workwear,” said Chad Cornstubble, senior vice president of direct-to-consumer at Carhartt. “With the road construction projects taking place near the Carhartt flagship store on Cass Avenue, we wanted to provide another access point for our customers, especially as we approach the holiday season. Canfield Street is an ideal location for the pop-up – at the center of a historic, bustling district and surrounded by some of the city’s best retail shops and restaurants – a perfect location for the hardworking people of Detroit to find the gear they need to create their own histories, both on and off the job.”

The two-story pop-up storefront will occupy about 3,100 square feet and show off Carhartt's styles and opened on Monday, Nov. 6

It will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.