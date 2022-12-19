Carhartt plans expansion in Dearborn with help from state grant

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Carhartt, a Detroit-founded legacy workwear and outdoor apparel company, has plans to expand in Dearborn.

Whitmer said in a release that the expansion is thanks to support from the Michigan Strategic Fund via a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program grant.

The new project is expected to bring 125 jobs to the area and generate a total capital investment of $4.65 million.

“This investment by Carhartt, which will create 125 high-wage jobs in Southeast Michigan, is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue putting Michiganders first,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, Carhartt has recently invested $32 million in its Dearborn campus. They are aiming to expand product design, digital marketing, customer care and operations.

“We’re excited to bring more high-paying jobs to Michigan,” said Carhartt Chief Financial Officer Susan Telang in a press release. “Our business continues to grow year over year and partnering with the MEDC allows us to expand our employee base by adding top talent and, at the same time, continue to invest in our home state where Carhartt was established in 1889.”

If you’re interested in positions with Carhartt, click here. https://www.carhartt.com/careers