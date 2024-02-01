Carhartt unveils 2024 women's collection with new colors, items

Dearborn-based Carhartt announced Thursday a new line of workwear for women as part of its 2024 Women's Spring Collection.

According to Carhartt, the workwear consists of TENCEL-branded fibers in both Jersey and French Terry, and includes new Carhartt sweatshirts and t-shirts.

The company said they met with real women in the field to help come up with the designs for the new items.

"We repeatedly heard they needed lighter, more comfortable clothes versatile enough for both on and off the job that could outlast their day,” Carhartt VP of Women's Category Samantha Denton said in a statement. “We went to work to design products that feel softer and lighter, wear better and add breathability, without sacrificing durability. This collection is truly inspired by women, designed by women and built for women who know the definition of hard work.”

Carhartt said the new collection is built for women looking for high-quality, durable gear that is also comfortable.

The new items include:



TENCEL™ Fiber Series French Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt

TENCEL™ Fiber Series French Terry Henley Sweatshirt

TENCEL™ Fiber Series French Terry Short Sleeve Sweatshirt

TENCEL™ Fiber Series Crewneck T-Shirt

TENCEL™ Fiber Series Flower Pocket T-Shirt

TENCEL™ Fiber Series Carhartt Graphic T-Shirt

They also come in several new colors, including Lilac Haze, Dried Clay, Coral Glow and Tropical Peach.

The items are now available on the Carhartt website and at select retailers across the country.