Caribou Coffee celebrating grand opening of Allen Park location on Monday

Caribou Coffee is opening its second location new location in metro Detroit as part of a comeback in the state.

The new location will be on Southfield Rd. between Allen Rd. and I-94 in Allen Park, and its owned by Manna Development Group LLC, which is spearheading the new opening.

Late last year, a Caribou Coffee cabin in Ferndale opened up. The shop was a drive-up and walk-up along Woodward Ave. north of 8 Mile. The plan is to open more than 50 locations across the state.

The Allen Park Caribou Coffee is just under 600 square feet and also has walk-up windows and drive-thrus.

People can enjoy Caribou's handcrafted drinks that include real ingredients like real chocolate chips and caramel sauce, whipped cream and more.

The grand opening will be on Monday, March 18 and the first 100 guests can get a free Caribou Coffee mug and enter the to win a grand prize of free coffee for a year, starting at 10 a.m.

The store will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 16006 Southfield Rd. in Allen Park.