Carjacking & shooting reported outside of Old Navy on Baldwin Rd. in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and carjacking in Orion Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, it happened near the Old Navy on Baldwin Rd. and Brown Rd., just north of I-75. It happened around 5:43 p.m.

See video from Chopper 7 below over the scene around 7 p.m.

Chopper 7 over carjacking and shooting scene in Orion Township

The sheriff's office hasn't released much information about the shooting, but said the victim's gunshot wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspects fled the area and the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available, according to the sheriff's office.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for updates to this story.

